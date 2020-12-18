TODAY |

'Start again' - Lawyer calling for state care system overhaul after extent of abuse revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

A lawyer is calling for a state care system overhaul after an interim report of the Royal Commission into abuse in care yesterday revealed up to 250,000 people in state and faith-based care have been abused.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A report yesterday found 250,000 people had been abused in care, and Cooper Legal's Amanda Hill says "it's still happening". Source: Breakfast

The report said most of those abused came from the most disadvantaged or marginalised segments of the community, particularly from whānau Māori and Pacific families, disabled people and women and girls.

read more
Impossible to know numbers of abuse victims because of data gaps, Royal Commission into Abuse in Care says

"We took people from homes that were abusive or neglectful and we put them in places that were equally abusive or neglectful, or more abusive or neglectful," Amanda Hill of Cooper Legal this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"We shifted kids like cattle through so many placements, and there were people giving evidence to the Royal Commission who were still in care in the 2000s who were talking about being shifted around like cattle - 17 placements over a couple of years, that sort of thing.

"Absolutely injury upon injury."

Yesterday in releasing the report, Minister for Public Service Chris Hipkins said it was a deeply moving record of the state's past failings in looking after citizens in its care.

However, Hill said "it's still happening".

"There is a lot to do, let's be really clear about that, and one of the things has to be enormous structural change about how we care now and an enormous change in the way we respond to complaints of abuse, whether they are historic or current.

"We're not responding to complaints of abuse properly and we haven't for years."

Your playlist will load after this ad

As many as two out of every five people in care could’ve been abused, and the cost of that abuse could stretch into the hundreds of billions. Source: 1 NEWS

Hill said there was a cycle of generational trauma which was not being broken.

"We need enormous change because nothing has worked - the tinkering with CYFS, the creation of Oranga Tamariki. The culture's stayed the same, the systems have stayed the same, the racism's stayed the same.

Hill said there was a need to "start again" from scratch.

Hill said people had scoffed at the idea of putting Māori children in the care of Māori, but "what have we got to lose?".

"Nothing we have done so far has worked so we've got to do it differently.

"Close the residences, they are places of abuse, and let's start again because we've had decades of tinkering."

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a rare appearance, Una Jagose admitted the Crown hasn’t always been survivor focused. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
2
Indira Stewart gives soulful rendition of Christmas classic on last Breakfast show of 2020
3
Ten new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ in past two days
4
Generous Porirua couple in Breakfast studio audience surprised with big giveaway for final show of 2020
5
Exterminator dispels common myths about killing cockroaches in your home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Feeding children mouldy food, smacking them among allegations levelled at Feilding childcare centre
05:35

Economy's 'roller coaster ride' to continue into 2021, expert predicts

Morning Briefing Dec 17: Report reveals staggering extent of abuse
03:17

Exterminator dispels common myths about killing cockroaches in your home