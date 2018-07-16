 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Stargazers rejoice as four brightest planets in solar system line up for easy viewing

share

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

Stargazers are in for a treat this winter with the four brightest planets in the solar system lining up for easy observation from southern skies.

Mars, Saturn, Jupiter and Venus will all be visible from Earth, getting many excited about the rare opportunity.
Source: 1 NEWS

Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and Venus can all be seen clearly from New Zealand, due to those planets being lined up with both the earth and the sun at the same time.

Simon Lewis from Canterbury Astronomical Society described it as a "planet fest".

"The alignment of the planets with both the sun and the earth make the planets very big and bright, as they’re closest to the earth. Which means for us, they’re very large in the sky. So we get a good look at the them!" Mr Lewis said.

Hundreds have been viewing the solar system from the West Melton observatory over the school holidays , with the Kidsfest programme offering nightly tours. Mr Lewis said the reaction from the public has been incredible.

"They look through the eye piece, and the first thing they say is 'wow! This is amazing!'".

He said there's even more solar system magic to come with Neptune and Mercury lining for prime viewing position too.

"There’ll be even more of a wow factor coming in the next week, that’ll mean we have six planets in the sky all at the once time. Which is very unusual."

Severe dust storms on Mars have obscured some views this week, but a spectacular Saturn had the crowds thrilled.

Primary schoolboy Brent Cameron said it exceeded his expectations: "I expected it to be a grey wonderful thing. Around 8000 miles wide, with spherical moons that can be seen near the edges of Saturn's rings."

Related

Space

Alison Pugh

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Official images from the Christening of Prince Louis.

Official photos of Prince Louis' christening released with Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan on hand

2

Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

00:25
3
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

4
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


5

Princes Charles, William snubbed US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to the UK

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

02:03
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

1 NEWS has been told the 19-year-old male charged with the murders is related to the victims.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather quietens down as we head into Tuesday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The man died at the scene, while the woman died on the way to hospital.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.