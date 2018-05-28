 

From Star Trek to Lego designs: Meet the man giving Kiwis a colourful farewell with his personalised coffins

Funerals are changing, and as TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Tim Wilson found out so are the coffins.

Tim Wilson meet’s Dying Art’s Ross Hall and finds that death is getting personal.
Source: Seven Sharp

Wilson met Dying Art's Ross Hall, a man who specialises in giving people a personalised send off.

"Personally I get a real kick out of the letters and the communication we get back from families that have actually had our caskets," Ross says.

From Star Trek themed caskets to one that resembles a giant piece of Lego, the possibilities are endless.

Check out the amazing designs in the video above and see if you get any ideas for your own personal send-off in the process.

