TODAY |

'Standing together' - World of Wearable Art acknowledges Christchurch terror attack

Andrew Macfarlane
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Wellington
Andrew Macfarlane

They're not the kind of garments you can expect to find in a clothes shop.

From the weird, to the wonderful, the World of Wearable Art show is in its 31st year.

WOW Chief Executive Gisella Carr told 1 NEWS keeping the event fresh is a big focus for organisers.

"We really do make it new every year and that starts with us giving provocations to the designers from around the world who want to enter."

She says designers were given a hint about some of the scenes their outfits would be modelled against.

"This year for example we asked them to think about garments that would work in white or garments that'd work in a mythology provocation," she said.

Current events have also been a big part of 2019's show, which acknowledges the Christchurch terrorist attack, and its impact on the Muslim community.

"What you're seeing there is both the standing together response of New Zealand at that moment, but also through the whole section the diversity that is New Zealand," said Ms Carr.

The show also features work by designers who have a long history with it.

Kayla Christensen has been submitting garments to WOW for more than a decade.

"It's like a big explosion of creativity, every year you never know what to expect" she said.

Her hand painted piece, Waka Huia, is featuring in the Aotearoa section.

"It's a big moment, the last time I saw this it was in my living room, so it's quite cool to see it on stage," she said.

The designers aren't just looking to catch the eye of the audience, there's also more than $100,000 in prize money up for grabs.

The show runs until October 13 at Wellington’s TSB Arena.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From the weird to the wonderful, the fashion show’s into its third decade. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Wellington
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
Lucy Lawless recounts the time Donald Trump 'crossed a line' when asking her out on a date
2
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
Search for 9-year-old girl swept away whitebaiting in Hokitika to continue overnight
5
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

New Zealand pig farmers on high alert as African Swine Fever spreads globally
02:01

No successor to swoop in on Jetstar's regional flights
00:29

Vehicle seized as homicide investigation into dairy worker and father of two continues in Rakaia

Sir John Walker bids farewell to Auckland Council as he battles Parkinson's disease