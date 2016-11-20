 

Standing Rock Sioux say they are being left out of Dakota Access pipeline process

Associated Press

The American Indian tribe leading the fight against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says federal officials are being uncooperative as they complete more court-ordered environmental study of the project.

Dakota Access Pipeline protests continue as authorities violently fight back at the reservation.
Source: Marae

The Standing Rock Sioux wants a federal judge to order that the tribe be allowed "a meaningful role" in the process.

The Cheyenne River Sioux last month made a similar request.

Judge James Boasberg last summer ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to further study the pipeline's impact on tribal interests.

The tribes say they're being left out of the process.

The route of the pipeline would pass under the Missouri River, which flows into Lake Oahe - the lake is the primary water source for more than 10,000 Sioux, and they are concerned the pipeline could potentially affect that.

Corps attorneys in their most recent status report filed with the court say they've had difficulties getting needed information from the tribes.

If Boasberg grants the tribal requests, it could delay the Corps' anticipated April 2 completion of the work.

Several well-known New Zealand artists got together to cover this famous Bob Marley song, to raise money for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Dakota Access Pipeline fund.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwis were among those who protested the pipeline in 2016, as security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at them.

