Stan Walker's publicist devastated after cherished teddies stolen from Auckland apartment

Music industry publicist Bev Adair-Beets is distraught after she came home to discover her cherished teddy bear collection had been stolen from her central Auckland apartment.

Teddies stolen from Bev Adair-Beets' central Auckland apartment. Source: Supplied / Bev Adair-Beets

By Dougie Mackie

The teddies, some of which are memories of her daughter who passed away in 1992, were on display in a secured window in support of the worldwide scavenger hunt.

“Every teddy had a personal story from friends all around the world that I treasured, now gone,” Adair-Beets says.

“It’s painful to see the empty space where they once were. It would mean the world to me to have them returned.”

Bev Adair-Beets with singer Stan Walker, left, and mental health advocate Mike King, right. Source: Supplied / Bev Adair-Beets

Her only hope now in getting them returned is by registering them through the police’s 105 reporting system.

A spokesperson for police said: “Property crimes like burglary can have a devastating impact.

“The more detail you give us about your stolen property, including serial numbers and other identifying features, the greater the chance we have in being able to return it to you if we locate it.”

People sometimes notice goods like electronics first and only later notice other items, in which case they should update their report to police.