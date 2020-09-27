TODAY |

Stan Walker tells TVNZ's Sunday about physical, sexual abuse he suffered growing up

Tania Page, Sunday Reporter
Source:  Sunday

Stan Walker is one of our biggest stars. Not yet 30, he’s a singer and actor who’s lived much of his life in the public eye. But his childhood was horrific, and for the first time, he’s bravely baring all - the details of how as a child he was raised by his father's fist, the sexual abuse from a family member, and the path to forgiveness for himself and his whanau. It’s a powerful and intimate story of violence and abuse that Stan is sharing like never before in the hope of helping and inspiring others. Source: Sunday
