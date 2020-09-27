Stan Walker tells TVNZ's Sunday about physical, sexual abuse he suffered growing up

Your playlist will load after this ad
Stan Walker is one of our biggest stars. Not yet 30, he’s a singer and actor who’s lived much of his life in the public eye.
But his childhood was horrific, and for the first time, he’s bravely baring all - the details of how as a child he was raised by his father's fist, the sexual abuse from a family member, and the path to forgiveness for himself and his whanau.
It’s a powerful and intimate story of violence and abuse that Stan is sharing like never before in the hope of helping and inspiring others.
