Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

Stan Walker has posted a touching picture of his mum comforting him in hospital to his Instagram story today.

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

The Kiwi musician captioned the picture with: "My mama always holding me down" followed by a fist and a heart emoji.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

The touching post comes after Walker released the trailer for an intimate documentary detailing his serious health battles over the last year, after discovering a rare cancer-causing gene which runs in his family.

The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.
Walker unveiled the trailer on his Instagram account, posting with it the comment:

"The biggest thing I think I've ever had to share with the world. Thank you @threenewzealand for letting me do this the way I want to & allowing me to document probably the most vulnerable time of my life. Kia ora."

In the short trailer, Walker speaks of his fear the illness may end his music career.

"What if I can't sing again, this is my bread and butter.

"It's like a curse, it's quite scary, the unknown,"Walker says.

The documentary Stan is set to air on Three. 

The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

