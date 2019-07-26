Stan Walker performs for protestors at Ihumātao - 'Don't let the fire burn out, whānau'

Stan Walker has performed live to protestors in Ihumātao overnight.



The singer, 28, who has been battling stomach cancer in recent years, played a 16-minute set, which included songs in Te Reo Māori and his hit single Take it Easy.

"What an honour and a privilege to make history with you fellas tonight, standing here, all together. So awesome, whānau. Don't let the fire burn out, whānau - keep going," he told protesters.



He also performed a cover of Crowded House's Don't Dream It's Over in both Te Reo Māori and English.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after protests have ramped up this week over the land dispute in South Auckland, with Fletchers Building looking to develop around 500 homes on Māori land.

Ihumātao is next to the Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, home to New Zealand's earliest market gardens and a significant archaeological site on land considered wāhi tapu (sacred) by local hapū and iwi.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police have been at the site, where an eviction notice has been served against occupiers, for several days.

Last night, seven protestors were arrested after attempting to block all northbound lanes of the motorway near Auckland Airport.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police have described the incident as "totally unacceptable".