Stan Walker like you've never seen before in music video for new single New Takeover

Kiwi singer Stan Walker has honoured his Maori heritage in the video for his new single New Takeover, with the aim to "represent the people of the land, indigenous people around the world".

The breathtaking video shows off the rugged conditions and the exposed coastlines of a New Zealand beach as Maori warriors dance fiercely and passionately along with Walker on black sand.

The bare-chested male Maori warriors perform a challenge with Walker standing in a river on the beach before a group of Maori women adorned with moko perform a dance routine.

This week Walker took to social media to release short clips from the music video.

He spoke with TVNZ's Seven Sharp about New Takeover last week saying: "Being an artist, sometimes you get told not to be yourself and it's kind of hard and so this is who I am".

"This time I've gone ahead with everything in my vision."