TODAY |

Stamps on eggs set to make it easier for Kiwis to identify caged from free-range

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink

Kiwis who are partial to an egg or two will soon be able to know more easily where the nuggets of white and yellow goodness come from, through stamps on the shell.

The stamps have a code which shoppers can look up online where they'll be able to tell, for instance, whether the eggs they're eyeing up were produced in a cage or are free range.

New Zealanders consume a billion eggs a year which makes our country one of the largest consumers of eggs per capita in the world.

The stamping regime is voluntary but has the buy-in of those responsible or almost 80 per cent of the country's total egg production.

It follows a number of allegations of cage and colony eggs being sold as "free range".

"There has been, I guess a couple of bad eggs in the industry and what we are trying to do here is give a real level of integrity and assurance to customers that what they are paying for is what they are getting.” says Michael Brooks from the Egg Producers Federation.

Chris Martin of Wairarapa Free Range Eggs used to be a baker but now has a flock producing 20,000 eggs a day.

He says that for consumers who want the assurance they are buying free-range, stamping the egg of origin is "fair enough".

He says his farm has nothing to hide and has no problem with being transparent and open.

His eggs are packed with a farm-specific code which can then be entered online to provide further information about origin.

He says he’s proud of what the code points to.

"My eggs, my code and my farm."



Your playlist will load after this ad

The egg industry’s voluntary stamping regime starts in July. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:31
The traditional art of tā moko is making a comeback with designs unique to the wearer and their whakapapa.
Auckland couple takes art of tā moko to another level
2
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $500,000, hours after launching
3
Venables, aged 10, and another boy killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool, England, in 1993.
'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger
4
Auckland, New Zealand - October 08, 2013: Aerial view of Auckland City Hospital on October 08, 2013. The Auckland City Hospital is Auckland's main hospital and the largest hospital in New Zealand
Police 'speaking to several people' after 17-month-old boy sustains serious head injuries in Auckland
5
Auckland cop told man to 'f*** off back to whatever island you came from'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:29
The petition is asking the Government to change 2008 regulations.

Nearly 6000 signature strong petition urging Government to allow outdoor 'bush kindies' presented to Parliament

Judith Collins settles Nelson property case

Chinese mushrooms labelled as New Zealand grown 'hoodwinked' customers
00:50
Mayfield Kindergarten has stocked an empty shed full of clothing and food supplies for local families.

Ōtara kindy helps keep families warm, fed with shed full of food and clothing