TODAY |

Stamping out 'low level sexual harassment' first step in combatting 'rape culture' – educator

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Education
Crime and Justice

A rape prevention educator says so called "rape culture" can be changed by first calling out low level sexual harassment.

Debbi Towhill and her team of 30 work in schools around Auckland to teach students about positive relationships, preventing rape and the issue of sexual consent.

"We need to call people out when they’re making sexist jokes and making somebody uncomfortable," Ms Towhill, Rape Prevention Education's executive director told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"There are easy ways that we can stop low level sexual harassment so that it's not acceptable to do more and more and eventually lead into sexual violence."

She says rape is very much a "power and control issue, somebody taking control of somebody else.

"Having a healthy relationship is where people are respected and listened to... ...just because you give consent to one sexual activity doesn't mean you've given consent to another one.

"A 'yes' given in any moment can be withdrawn at anytime."

Ms Towhill says they teach students to ask and not assume anything and to listen to the answer.

"Look at the body language, look at the eye contact and don't just assume that just because someone's saying yes, that it's a proper 'yes'."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Debbi Towhill talks to Breakfast about how to prevent rape and explains what consent is. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    New Zealand
    Education
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Dubai International Airport (file picture).
    Three Brits, one South African killed in small plane crash at Dubai International Airport
    2
    Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    3
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    4
    Fears for Wellington woman missing since midday yesterday
    5
    Ethan Bryant discovered where his stolen goods were after a tip off on social media.
    Tauranga business owner tells Seven Sharp about mission to reclaim stolen property
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Pregnant Chicago woman lured to free baby clothing offer, killed, and baby cut from her womb
    04:11
    The coastline where the farm would appear is currently used to regenerate native forest.

    Mussel farm a threat to Coromandel ecology says environmentalist
    05:06
    Tussock Sanders is being prosecuted, but is it fair?

    Otago landscaper one of 60 people singled out for not filling out census
    Māori Language Commission/Te Taura Whiri chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui

    Crown launches 'snap-reo' to boost number of reo speakers