Stage Challenge an 'integral part of the lives of many young New Zealanders, ending after 25 years

The annual Stage Challenge and J Rock event has closed its doors after 25 years due to an unstable economic environment.

Source: istock.com

Stage Challenge and J Rock producer Helen Sjoquist told 1 NEWS the decision to not proceed with the event was "regrettable".

"Stage Challenge has been an integral part of the lives of many young New Zealanders and it is unfortunate that the event could not continue.

"There are so many memories of wonderful and extraordinary performances put on by schools from Invercargill to Whangarei."

"The passion, dedication and enthusiasm of the liaison teachers supporting their students, the school principals and communities needs to be acknowledged. Students have got to work with industry professionals, including staging, lighting, audio and video production in what has been an inclusive event covering students across all school years."

Lester Taylor, chairman of the Stage Challenge Foundation, penned a letter in November to those involved in the production.

"The current economic conditions are making it difficult for the corporate sector to sponsor charitable events while these same conditions impacted ticket sales in 2017."

"The result is that the Foundation believe that the income generated from sponsorship and ticket sales in 2018 will be insufficient to produce the events to the high standard that has been done in the past."

Since 1992, Stage Challenge saw schools enter performances regionally, with the best going on to compete nationally.