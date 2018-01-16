 

Stage Challenge and J Rock end after 25 years of student performance

The annual Stage Challenge and J Rock event has closed its doors after 25 years due to an unstable economic environment. 

Lester Taylor, chairman of the Stage Challenge Foundation, penned a letter in November to those involved in the production, which was printed in the NZ Herald. 

"The current economic conditions are making it difficult for the corporate sector to sponsor charitable events while these same conditions impacted ticket sales in 2017."

"The result is that the Foundation believe that the income generated from sponsorship and ticket sales in 2018 will be insufficient to produce the events to the high standard that has been done in the past."

Since 1992, Stage Challenge saw schools enter performances regionally, with the best going on to compete nationally. 

Auckland's Henderson High School won the overall competition last year. 

