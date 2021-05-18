Staffer at NZ High Commission in India dies of Covid-19 despite social media plea

A staff member battling Covid-19 for whom the New Zealand High Commission in India made a controversial plea for oxygen on Twitter has died.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a long-serving New Zealand High Commission employee in Delhi," Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta confirmed this afternoon.

"Our thoughts and aroha are with the family at this time. Any loss of life is extremely sad."

There are six other staff members of the High Commission in India who have Covid-19. None are in critical condition.

Mahuta said the man's colleagues would need time to process "what has happened under extenuating circumstances of this global pandemic".

He joined the commission in 1986, serving during the time when Sir Edmund Hillary was the High Commissioner to India.

The man, who was an Indian citizen, died on May 16. Mahuta confirmed he was the man central to the plea on Twitter for oxygen from the commission.

The commission earlier this month asked the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the country's main opposition party, for help providing an oxygen cylinder. The youth congress' national convener told Breakfast the organisation delivered one within half an hour and that it wasn’t giving the commission preferential treatment.

The Twitter request, which was quickly deleted, led to a warning from India’s Ministry of External Affairs to embassies about hoarding oxygen.

The Indian Youth Congress defended the delivery of the oxygen and told 1 NEWS on May 3 it was done to "save a life".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said also on May 3 the New Zealand High Commission in India should have used "normal channels and protocols", but acknowledged why the commission made the plea as the person was "very unwell".

She said the New Zealand Government is doing all it could to keep both Kiwis and locals working at the commission safe, including introducing bubble arrangements and strict protocols.

Mahuta said today while the commission "used the wrong channels, they did as much as they could to ensure his care should be provided".