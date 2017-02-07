Staff traumatised but back at work following alleged shooting at Whakatane cafe

The staff of a Whakatane cafe which was allegedly robbed by a gunman yesterday are "traumatised" but recovering.

Source: Facebook/Julians Berry Farm and Cafe

Police were called to the Julian's Berry Farm and Cafe in Huna Road around 1.30pm when an armed man walked into the café and allegedly placed a bag in front of a woman serving at the till.

Owner of the café Monica Julian wasn't at the café at the time of the shooting, but says a "brave member of the public" tried to stop the man from robbing her café yesterday.

She told 1 NEWS NOW the person tried to stop the gunman by pushing his gun away.

The gun discharged, sending the staff and the gunman running from the store.

The staff then returned to the store once the gunman had fled to check that everyone inside was OK before calling 111.

Ms Julian says the incident was only five minutes long and her staff are "pretty traumatised" today but have come back to work.

"They're having lots of chats to each other and are helping each other out," she says.

"They're pretty resilient, but I'm gutted for them."

She says she's determined to not let the incident ruin the summer for her mostly young staff and is proud of the way they handled the situation.

None of the Julian Berry Farm employees were injured in the attack.

Two other people did sustain minor injuries after they were hit by pellets from the firearm.