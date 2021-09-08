TODAY |

Staff stood down at Middlemore following positive Covid case

Source:  1 NEWS

Twenty-nine staff at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital have been stood down, because they’re close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

Source: 1 NEWS

Among them are 11 doctors and 13 nurses who will have to stay home for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health says the hospital is reviewing staffing daily and a national process is underway to send staff from other DHBs to support Auckland’s Covid response.

Four wards are closed to any new admissions.

Read more
Middlemore Covid case 'should have been isolated sooner' - Bloomfield

It comes after a man later tested positive for the virus after showing up at the hospital's emergency department on Saturday with abdominal pains.

He denied having knowledge of being in contact with the virus or being in a location of interest.

The man developed a fever and was then tested for the virus. During this time he shared a room with three other men aged 30, 38 and 91.

The family of the 91-year-old and the 30-year-old have previously spoken to 1 NEWS surrounding their concerns about management of the case.

The man's family said they were "incredibly upset" this could have happened and are "extremely worried" for his health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew Little says every correct action was taken in the lead up to the man testing positive. Source: Breakfast

"A sick person, an elderly sick person, now through no fault of his own, but incompetence, exposed to a very deadly Covid virus," his daughter said. 

On Monday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the sick man "ideally should have been isolated from others on the ward".

But appearing on Breakfast Wednesday, Health Minister Andrew Little defended the actions of hospital staff.

He said he took staff at their word appropriate screening was done and the man was managed appropriately until he developed symptoms and tested positive.

"Every correct measure that could be taken was taken up to that point."

With 29 staff at the hospital now isolating, Little said there were about 130 nurses around the country who were prepared to help. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-ravaged Indian state battling second deadly virus
2
Multiple supermarkets among 14 new locations of interest
3
Illegal drugs remains in good supply despite Covid-19 travel restrictions
4
Majority of New Zealand wakes up to Delta Level 2
5
Where you'll need to wear a mask in Level 2
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-ravaged Indian state battling second deadly virus

Border worker sacked for refusing vaccine not unjustified, ERA says

Building supplies manufacturing allowed to restart in Auckland

Where you'll need to wear a mask in Level 2