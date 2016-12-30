Staff run after armed woman following Tokoroa dairy robbery

 

A woman armed with a knife was chased by the staff of a Tokoroa dairy after she robbed the store earlier this week. 

The woman fled with a number of items from the Manaia Street Dairy and was chased for a short time before staff lost sight of her, says police.

Police are appealing for help to identify the woman who robbed dairy at around 5pm on Tuesday 27.

"The woman is described as young, medium to solid build, wearing a dark blue Adidas hoodie with gold stripes down the sleeves and black tights," police say.

Police are urging anyone who has information regarding the robbery or the identity of the offender to contact Tokoroa Police at 07 885 0100.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

