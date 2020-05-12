Staff at Rotorua cafe isolating after 'casual contact' with Covid-19 positive family

Four staff members at a Rotorua cafe are self-isolating after they were identified as "casual contacts" of a Covid-19 family.

The South Auckland family had four confirmed cases last night and a further four probable cases of the virus have been linked to them since - they are the first cases of Covid-19 from an unknown source in over 100 days.

Before positive results were returned to the family, two of them travelled to Rotorua over the weekend while displaying symptoms.

In a Facebook post this evening, Fat Dog Cafe and Bar said four of it's staff were isolating and waiting on Covid-19 test results after coming into contact with the family members on Sunday afternoon, between 1:30 and 2:30.

"We are following the guidelines set out by MOH [Ministry of Health] completing a deep clean tonight on top of our usual Covid-19 management practices," the post said.

"The good news is the cafe has remained set up for bubble seating and today we implemented again screens between seats to ensure continued safe separation between customers."