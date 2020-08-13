Staff at Rotorua BurgerFuel and a cafe isolating after visit from woman with Covid-19

Staff at two Rotorua eateries are waiting on Covid-19 test results after being contacts of a woman infected with the coronavirus.

Rotorua's on high alert after the woman - one of the four confirmed cases of community transmission from an Auckland family had symptoms when she travelled to Rotorua, with her 1-year-old child.

Both BurgerFuel Redwoods and the Fat Dog Cafe say they were contacted by the Ministry of Health yesterday. A total of nine staff are self-isolating.

In a Facebook post last night Fat Dog Cafe said: "We are following the guidelines set out by MOH [Ministry of Health] completing a deep clean tonight on top of our usual Covid-19 management practices".

"The good news is the cafe has remained set up for bubble seating and today we implemented again screens between seats to ensure continued safe separation between customers."

In a Facebook post last night Post BurgerFuel said: "We were notified that the Auckland family who recently tested positive for Covid-19 had visited our BurgerFuel Redwoods Rotorua store on Monday 10th August, between 7 – 8pm."