TODAY |

Staff at Rotorua BurgerFuel and a cafe isolating after visit from woman with Covid-19

Source: 

Staff at two Rotorua eateries are waiting on Covid-19 test results after being contacts of a woman infected with the coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

BurgerFuel and Fat Dog Café have been contacted by the Ministry of Health. Source: Breakfast

Rotorua's on high alert after the woman - one of the four confirmed cases of community transmission from an Auckland family had symptoms when she travelled to Rotorua, with her 1-year-old child.

Both BurgerFuel Redwoods and the Fat Dog Cafe say they were contacted by the Ministry of Health yesterday. A total of nine staff are self-isolating.

In a Facebook post last night Fat Dog Cafe said: "We are following the guidelines set out by MOH [Ministry of Health] completing a deep clean tonight on top of our usual Covid-19 management practices".

"The good news is the cafe has remained set up for bubble seating and today we implemented again screens between seats to ensure continued safe separation between customers."

In a Facebook post last night Post BurgerFuel said: "We were notified that the Auckland family who recently tested positive for Covid-19 had visited our BurgerFuel Redwoods Rotorua store on Monday 10th August, between 7 – 8pm."

"The store was immediately closed for a deep, detailed clean and the five staff members working the shift were isolated and are undergoing Covid-19 testing."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
Student from Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar tests positive for Covid-19
2
LIVE: Auckland into second day of Alert Level 3, Rotorua on high alert
3
Staff at Rotorua BurgerFuel and a cafe isolating after visit from woman with Covid-19
4
Jacinda Ardern makes it mandatory for businesses to display Covid-19 tracer app QR code
5
Lotto Powerball hits must-win $50 million jackpot after no one strikes $43m prize
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Staff at Rotorua cafe isolating after 'casual contact' with Covid-19 positive family

Lotto Powerball hits must-win $50 million jackpot after no one strikes $43m prize
00:35

Police praise New Zealanders' compliance with Auckland Covid-19 travel restrictions

04:36

Medical expert who predicted new Covid-19 comeback outlines 'worst case scenario' of latest lockdown