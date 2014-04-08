 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Staff member given medical treatment after chemical fire at Warkworth Countdown

share

Source:

NZN

A fire that started when chlorine was thrown into a bin at a Countdown supermarket north of Auckland has been put out.

Countdown sign.

Source: 1 NEWS

The chemical started fuming in the Countdown Warkworth bin before it caught alight around 5.30am this morning.

Three fire engines and a hazmat crew helped extinguish the blaze, while one staff member was treated for sore eyes and complaints of a burning sensation on their face, a Fire Service spokesperson said.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist found safe and sound in Auckland

00:19
2
Campbell ran an excellent line and used his speed to cross over the try-line in Waikato's 24-14 win over Southland at the National Sevens competition.

Waikato's young Sevens star Tyler Campbell blitzes Southland defenders with clever footwork

00:30
3
Shakib Al Hasan scored 217 runs, the highest ever individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in a Test match.

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day three

00:53
4
"The UK hasn't negotiated its own trade deal in four decades - they don't know how to do it", Richard Quest says.

'How does New Zealand do it?' - CNN anchor says Brits want to learn negotiating from us

5

Two bodies found at a house in central Hawke's Bay

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ