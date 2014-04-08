Staff member given medical treatment after chemical fire at Warkworth Countdown

Source:NZN
A fire that started when chlorine was thrown into a bin at a Countdown supermarket north of Auckland has been put out.
The chemical started fuming in the Countdown Warkworth bin before it caught alight around 5.30am this morning.
Three fire engines and a hazmat crew helped extinguish the blaze, while one staff member was treated for sore eyes and complaints of a burning sensation on their face, a Fire Service spokesperson said.
