Staff left traumatised after Christchurch tavern robbed at gunpoint

Source:NZN
Christchurch tavern staff have been robbed at gunpoint.
Police car
Source: 1 NEWS
A man armed with what was believed to be a shotgun made off with cash from the Tavern Harewood just before midnight yesterday.
There were two staff members working.
"This was a traumatic event for them, thankfully no one was injured," Detective Andrew Owens said in a statement.
The man, described as being Maori, of athletic build and wearing dark clothing, made off on foot but a police dog team could not track him.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news