TODAY |

Staff at Auckland Pak'nSave told Covid-19 case visited their store

Source:  1 NEWS

Employees at an Auckland supermarket have been told a person who tested positive for Covid-19 visited their store.

Source: istock.com

The shopper, who did not know they were infected at the time, visited Pak'nSave in Royal Oak on Saturday August 8, between 1pm and 3pm.

In a letter to staff, Roayl Oak Pak'nSave manager Michael Van Brink, says the Auckland DHB deemed the visit "low risk".

He said those working at the time were "very unlikely to be affected by this brief exposure" and did not need to go into self-isolation.

The store remains open and those who were in the shop during this time are asked to watch for symptoms.

They are considered casual contacts of the case.

read more
What Aucklanders can and can't do under Covid-19 Alert Level 3

"Your safety and wellbeing is our top priority and I understand there will be a range of reactions to this casual contact," Mr Van Vrink wrote.

"Thank you so much for all you are doing to help our community with their grocery needs durig these challenging times."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two Auckland men pass police checkpoint to go to Hamilton casino amid Level 3 restrictions
2
First two winners of Lotto's $50m draw come forward - 'Very deserving family'
3
CEO of Auckland's Watercare resigns from $775,000 job as city struggles through drought
4
What Aucklanders can and can't do under Covid-19 Alert Level 3
5
Staff at Auckland Pak'nSave told Covid-19 case visited their store
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:34

First two winners of Lotto's $50m draw come forward - 'Very deserving family'

Two Auckland men pass police checkpoint to go to Hamilton casino amid Level 3 restrictions
06:02

Test results from Auckland cool store at centre of latest outbreak due 'today or tomorrow'

James Shaw accuses National, NZ First of 'nakedly political plays' over election date