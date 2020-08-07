Staff at Auckland Pak'nSave told Covid-19 case visited their store

Employees at an Auckland supermarket have been told a person who tested positive for Covid-19 visited their store.

The shopper, who did not know they were infected at the time, visited Pak'nSave in Royal Oak on Saturday August 8, between 1pm and 3pm.

In a letter to staff, Roayl Oak Pak'nSave manager Michael Van Brink, says the Auckland DHB deemed the visit "low risk".

He said those working at the time were "very unlikely to be affected by this brief exposure" and did not need to go into self-isolation.

The store remains open and those who were in the shop during this time are asked to watch for symptoms.

They are considered casual contacts of the case.

"Your safety and wellbeing is our top priority and I understand there will be a range of reactions to this casual contact," Mr Van Vrink wrote.