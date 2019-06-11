Stabbings, assault in Auckland during first Level 1 weekend sees five people hospitalised

Auckland police responded to multiple incidents involving stabbings and an assault in the central city overnight, as Kiwis around the country came out in force to celebrate the first weekend at Alert Level 1.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

In an incident on Fort Street, police said a man was struck by a second male.

The victim of that assault is in a serious condition in hospital, a police spokesperson said, while a 26-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to injure. He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

The spokesperson added police responded to another incident at a bar on Wyndham Street where three people were reported to have been stabbed. A fourth person was knocked unconscious.

All four people were taken to hospital but their conditions were not thought to be serious.

Enquiries were continuing in relation to the incident.

The spokesperson said police had anticipated an increase in the number of incidents as more people headed out to town this weekend.