TODAY |

Stabbings, assault in Auckland during first Level 1 weekend sees five people hospitalised

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland police responded to multiple incidents involving stabbings and an assault in the central city overnight, as Kiwis around the country came out in force to celebrate the first weekend at Alert Level 1.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

In an incident on Fort Street, police said a man was struck by a second male.

The victim of that assault is in a serious condition in hospital, a police spokesperson said, while a 26-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to injure. He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

The spokesperson added police responded to another incident at a bar on Wyndham Street where three people were reported to have been stabbed. A fourth person was knocked unconscious.

All four people were taken to hospital but their conditions were not thought to be serious.

Enquiries were continuing in relation to the incident.

The spokesperson said police had anticipated an increase in the number of incidents as more people headed out to town this weekend.

Kiwis celebrate first weekend at Alert Level 1 by flocking to rugby games, clubs and malls

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:31
NZ's marine industry losing jobs and millions of dollars due to border exemption rules
2
Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'
3
Stabbings, assault in Auckland during first Level 1 weekend sees five people hospitalised
4
'Are you on the bench?' - How Bryn Gatland tried to hide Highlanders return from dad Warren
5
Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:43

Christchurch Adventure Park reopens for business for third time after weathering Covid-19 lockdown
02:31

NZ's marine industry losing jobs and millions of dollars due to border exemption rules
02:23

Brazil's biggest city digging up graves to free space as Covid-19 death toll nears 42,000

Competition to write song in 24 hours launched by Massey University students