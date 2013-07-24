Stabbing may have been prevented if 111 calls were responded to earlier, police admit

Police have admitted they could have done more when handling three 111 calls in 2015 about an incident of domestic abuse that led to a stabbing, following an Independent Police Conduct Authority report.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

In October 2015 a woman from Omapere, Northland called police twice regarding concerns for her and her family's safety.

Police say she was worried because her son, who struggled with mental health issues, was behaving erratically and have pushed her.

The woman was later stabbed in the back by her son.

The woman's daughter then called 111 and a unit attended the scene immediately, say police.

She was then airlifted to hospital where she recovered from her wounds.

"We agree with the Authority's finding that Police underestimated the woman's situation from the first two calls.

"We should have acted with greater urgency and should not have delayed our response," said Superintendent Dave Trappitt.

He said the police accept that the woman may not have been stabbed if they attended the incident earlier.

"Police have sincerely apologised to the victim for the way in which we responded to her calls."

Since the incident police say the communication centres have reviewed and updated their operating practices requiring constant risk assessment of events under action.