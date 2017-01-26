Stabbing of 72-year-old at Auckland park has man in custody of health authorities

A man who allegedly stabbed a 72-year-old man in the neck at a park in Auckland's Remuera a week ago is now in the custody of health authorities and police say they intend to charge him.

The victim was stabbed while playing with his grandchildren at the Little Rangitoto Reserve in what police say was an unprovoked attack last Wednesday afternoon.

The attacker was seen running away down Upland Road.

Police this afternoon said they have identified the alleged offender.

"We know that this has left the wider Remuera community worried and afraid," said Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman of Auckland City Police.

Police want to reassure the community that although no charges have yet been laid, the offender has been identified and is currently in the custody of health authorities, Mr Newman said.

"We intend to charge the man and are working closely with other government agencies in this regard.

"He is not on the streets and because of this we do not believe the alleged offender presents any ongoing or further risk to the Remuera community at this time."

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.