St Peter's School, Cambridge closed after bomb threat made amid bullying allegations

St Peters' School is closed today after a bomb threat was made.

The school is closed today, May 14, following the threat the day before.

Students were evacuated from the grounds yesterday.

"Police are investigating the circumstances and are working with the school to ensure the safety of students and staff," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

In a statement on the school's website announcing its closure today, it says the priority is the safety of students and staff.

"We take this threat seriously and we have activated our response plan. 

"Police will have an increased presence on campus along with security guards over the next 24 hours."

According to Stuff, it comes as WorkSafe is investigating anonymous bullying allegations at the school.


