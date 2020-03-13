St Patrick's Day parade to go ahead in Auckland CBD despite numerous coronavirus cancellations

A high-profile St Patrick's Day parade will go ahead as planned in Auckland CBD tomorrow, organisers say despite many large events being cancelled in the city over coronavirus.

A release from The St Patrick's Festival states while the parade is going ahead, they will continue to monitor advice from the Ministry of Health, which they say does not currently advise altering arrangements for public events.

"The St Patrick's Festival Trust acknowledges the decision to cancel the Pasifika Festival over specific concerns from MFAT and MBIE about the risk of coronavirus spreading to the Pacific Islands," the statement reads.

"The latest Ministry of Health advice is that New Zealand does not have a community outbreak of Covid-19 and the risk of a community outbreak is very low."

"On that basis, the Trust has decided to proceed with the Hugh Green Group St Patrick's Parade and Irish Music and Dance Festival on Queen Street on Saturday from midday."

However, they also warned that anyone feeling unwell should not attend and contact Healthline's dedicated Covid-19 phoneline on 0800 358 5453 if they have any concerns.

The St Patrick’s Parade will commence on Queen Street, Central Auckland at midday, Saturday 14th March.