St Lucian Prime Minister's gift for Neve delights Clarke Gayford - 'Yes Mon!!'

Clarke Gayford has revealed the unique present the Prime Minister of St Lucia sent for baby Neve.

Mr Gayford posted a photo of Neve wearing Allen Chastanet’s gift, a rastacap complete with fake dreads.

"Neve's received a steady trickle of sweet gifts from a huge variety of world leaders, which I would mostly describe as safe & traditional,"Mr Gayford wrote alongside the photo.

"That was until this just turned up from the PM of St Lucia!"

The gift delighted most commenters with one jokingly asking if the new headwear meant Neve was joining the Greens. 

Neve wearing the gift from the Prime Minister of St Lucia. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford
