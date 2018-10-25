St Lucian Prime Minister's gift for Neve delights Clarke Gayford - 'Yes Mon!!'

Clarke Gayford has revealed the unique present the Prime Minister of St Lucia sent for baby Neve.

Mr Gayford posted a photo of Neve wearing Allen Chastanet’s gift, a rastacap complete with fake dreads.

"Neve's received a steady trickle of sweet gifts from a huge variety of world leaders, which I would mostly describe as safe & traditional,"Mr Gayford wrote alongside the photo.

"That was until this just turned up from the PM of St Lucia!"