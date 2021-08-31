St John pleads with public to disclose Covid-19 exposure

Ambulance care organisation St John is making a special plea to the public to tell its ambulance staff if they may have been exposed to Covid-19.

Around 20 per cent of St John's Auckland’s frontline staff are currently self-isolating due to community contact with Covid-19.

St John says some patients are not honestly answering questions used to assess the level of PPE required to give treatment.

The organisation wants to reassure the public that ambulance crews will continue to respond to all emergencies, at all alert levels.

It comes as 49 new Covid-19 cases were announced in the community today.

All of the new cases are in Auckland and they have or will be transferred safely to a quarantine facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE, the Ministry of Health said.

A St John ambulance. Source: istock.com

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 611, including six people who are under one-year-old.

Of the total cases in the outbreak, 597 are in Auckland and 15 in Wellington.