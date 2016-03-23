St John Ambulance impressed by number of children who know how to call 111 in emergencies

The number of children who know what number to dial in an emergency has impressed St John Ambulance.

Source: Seven Sharp

Of the hundreds of thousands of 111 calls the service received in the year to March, more than 400 came from children, including 321 related to life-threatening and urgent situations such as heart attacks.

In March 2016, St John began evaluating how many emergency calls came from children and community health services director Sarah Manley says the results are heartening.

"The fact that 410 children under 16 knew what number and service to call in an emergency is impressive," she said.

"These days children watch a lot of international online and television productions where emergency numbers are not 111, so it's very reassuring to know that the message is getting through."

She said one of St John's key objectives was to build community resilience and this started with the young.