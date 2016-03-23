 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


St John Ambulance impressed by number of children who know how to call 111 in emergencies

share

Source:

NZN

The number of children who know what number to dial in an emergency has impressed St John Ambulance.

Training programmes are being run around the country to make sure kids know what to do during an emergency.

Source: Seven Sharp

Of the hundreds of thousands of 111 calls the service received in the year to March, more than 400 came from children, including 321 related to life-threatening and urgent situations such as heart attacks.

In March 2016, St John began evaluating how many emergency calls came from children and community health services director Sarah Manley says the results are heartening.

"The fact that 410 children under 16 knew what number and service to call in an emergency is impressive," she said.

"These days children watch a lot of international online and television productions where emergency numbers are not 111, so it's very reassuring to know that the message is getting through."

She said one of St John's key objectives was to build community resilience and this started with the young.

The service has a programme in schools to give children the skills and confidence to take action in emergency.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:29
1
There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.

LIVE: Icy polar blast hitting South Island forcing road closures and Cook Strait crossing cancellations


01:23
2
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

01:51
3
Tim Wilson found out the best, cheap ways to stay warm over winter.

Top cheap tips to shake the shiver in your home as polar blast grips the country

03:54
4
They take a wild tour of the country to the tune of Kiwi artist Gin Wigmore.

Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr feature in Alice in Wonderland-inspired Air New Zealand safety video

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:29
There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.

LIVE: Icy polar blast hitting South Island forcing road closures and Cook Strait crossing cancellations

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper South Island and Wellington.

03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ