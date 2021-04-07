TODAY |

To squat or not: Experts say it's time to lift lid on how we go to the toilet

Source:  1 NEWS

It's one of the human body’s most basic functions, but apparently most of us are doing it wrong.

We're talking about how we sit on the toilet but because we do our business behind closed doors, no one can see what we're doing and experts say it's time to lift the lid on it.

Pelvic floor physio Hannah Orr has trained plenty of people over the past decade to help with toilet time and she emphasises squatting is the way to go.

“Think of passing a bowel motion like you're getting toothpaste out of a toothpaste tube,” Orr told Seven Sharp.

“Your pelvic floor muscles loop themselves around the bottom of the tube - the problem is when you sit on a typical western-style toilet seat, that bend remains in place.

“There is a really simple solution to this and that is squatting.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the art of squatting and why it should be your number one option for number twos.

