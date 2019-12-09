TODAY |

Squad of highly trained canines gather in Bay of Islands to check on pest-free status

Source:  1 NEWS

A squad of highly trained canines and their handlers have gathered in the Bay of Islands to check up on the area's pest-free status, 10 years since it first made the grade.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Helen Castles went along to see them in action. Source: 1 NEWS

The gathering of conservation dogs from around the country is likely to be a more common event as New Zealand attempts to become predator free by 2050.

Department of Conservation dog handler Fin Buchanan explained to 1 NEWS the breed of dog best suited for the important job.

"We choose terriers because they've been bred for centuries to hunt rodents, they're very portable and the dogs need to get into little nicks and crannies," Mr Buchanan said.

The dogs are all trained to detect different pests. For example, Winks from Invercargill is the country's only certified spartina dog, spending his days looking for a weed that chokes estuaries.

The dogs gathered in the Bay of Islands are among 91 working for DOC around the country.

Watch them in action in the 1 NEWS report above.

New Zealand
Conservation
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
'My God' - Haunting video shows destroyed helicopter, people huddled by water's edge after White Island eruption
2
Live updates: Police confirm one person dead in White Island eruption, with more fatalities likely
3
Jacinda Ardern: People 'unaccounted for' on White Island
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Kiwis need to be prepared for volcanic eruption, disaster risk expert says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:53

Water level drops, but sandbags remain with threat of more rain in Wanaka

Students help get 'very, very dangerous' speed limit changed outside school

Teresa Cormack's killer Jules Mikus dies in prison aged 62

Australian hiker who died on Routeburn Track named