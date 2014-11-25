 

Spy watchdog slams SIS over 'vulnerable' way it held private information

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Security Intelligence Service has been slammed again by spy watchdog Cheryl Gwyn, this time over the way it held private information.

Cheryl Gwyn.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security says information collected and held by spies for assessing security clearances wasn't secure or protected for four years.

Around 5000 people a year submit forms for vetting, that include personal and sensitive details - making the databases one of New Zealand's biggest storehouses of information.

But it was left vulnerable, the report says.

The electronic record-keeping systems used by the SIS didn't comply with mandatory Government standards.

"The security clearance process is unavoidably intrusive," Ms Gwyn said.

"It can require disclosure of relationship, medical and other detailed personal information.

"Holding that information on systems that comply with Government information security standards is a critical protection for the people concerned.

"It is also important for national security that sensitive information about people in the intelligence and defence sectors is kept safe from external access and exploitation."

The systems are now up-to-scratch after a "corrective programme" began in mid-2015.

Her review began in January 2015 and part one of the report was issued last April.
 

