TODAY |

Spy agency releases full internal report into Christchurch terrorist attack

Source: 

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) has released a review of its decision making in the lead-up to the March 2019 terrorist attacks on Christchurch mosques.

On March 15, 2019, a gunman shot and killed 51 people praying at the Al Noor (pictured) and Linwood mosques. Source: Getty

It has released all of the 135-page internal report, after putting out the executive summary several months ago, when the Royal Commission of Inquiry report was made public.

The Arotake review was ordered by the SIS after the attacks, and done by an independent expert from a Five Eyes partner.

It found the SIS systems were "broadly effective" to meet national security demands.

However, it lists five areas that could improve, including more resources to identify emerging threats, and sharpening up strategic intelligence analysis.

The national security system was faulted by the Royal Commission for a series of systemic failures before the attacks, though no one agency was identified as failing or accountable.

SIS Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge in a statement today said the agency had now "strengthened the way we identify and investigate national security threats, and has changed the mechanism through which leads are prioritised and assessed".

Click here to read the full report.

The Arotake report - delivered to Kitteridge in mid-2019 after the expert got "unrestricted access to our staff, systems and records" - was a way for the SIS to internally scrutinise whether its work was up to scratch before the attack, while the Royal Commission carried on, Kitteridge said.

"In the interests of national security, my organisation needed an earlier indication of whether NZSIS could or should have known about the perpetrator of the attacks.

"We also needed an external expert to identify steps we could take to improve our ability to identify and disrupt such attacks in the future.

"It is important for New Zealanders to know that NZSIS sought to learn everything it could from this terrorist attack," Kitteridge said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: Jacinda Ardern expected to reveal more on opening of trans-Tasman bubble
2
Government to announce commencement date of trans-Tasman bubble in two weeks
3
'Bashing' eight-year-old daughter the turning point for man behind programme helping violent men
4
Find out when you might be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine
5
Northland 'tenant from Hell' finally moves out of rental but is appealing $14,000 damages order
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:54

'I'm struggling' - Experienced teacher calls for more funding for special needs children

MIQ receiving about 100 complaints each week over booking system

Youth, 17, who allegedly stabbed police officer has case sent to adult court
09:36

'Bashing' eight-year-old daughter the turning point for man behind programme helping violent men