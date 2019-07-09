Spurred by West Coast 'wake-up call', Govt launches investigation into risks of older landfills

The Government announced this morning it will launch a multi-agency scheme to identify risks from existing and older 'legacy' landfills.

The move was spurred after an extreme storm saw the exposure and erosion of a South Westland landfill earlier this year, Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage said

"Getting a better picture of the risks associated with current and closed landfills is an issue that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency," Ms Sage said.

Efforts to restore the pristine waterway in Fox River continued months after a storm in March exposed an old landfill and left a massive trail of trash.

Ms Sage described the Fox River council landfill exposure and erosion "a wake-up call".

"It highlighted the importance of knowing where closed landfills are, their vulnerabilities and how to reduce their exposure to natural hazards and potential impacts from a changing climate.

"Central Government, councils and communities need to work together to ensure the right adaptation policies and plans are in place for risks to landfills."