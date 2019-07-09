TODAY |

Spurred by West Coast 'wake-up call', Govt launches investigation into risks of older landfills

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The Government announced this morning it will launch a multi-agency scheme to identify risks from existing and older 'legacy' landfills.

The move was spurred after an extreme storm saw the exposure and erosion of a South Westland landfill earlier this year, Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage said

"Getting a better picture of the risks associated with current and closed landfills is an issue that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency," Ms Sage said. 

Efforts to restore the pristine waterway in Fox River continued months after a storm in March exposed an old landfill and left a massive trail of trash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As the volunteer clean-up effort comes to an end, DOC director general Lou Sanson speaks to Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

Ms Sage described the Fox River council landfill exposure and erosion "a wake-up call".

"It highlighted the importance of knowing where closed landfills are, their vulnerabilities and how to reduce their exposure to natural hazards and potential impacts from a changing climate.

"Central Government, councils and communities need to work together to ensure the right adaptation policies and plans are in place for risks to landfills."

Chief Executive of Environment Canterbury Bill Bayfield said the Fox River landfill erosion "showed just how much legacy landfills can become a threat to communities and the environment as the effects of climate change become more pronounced".

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paramedic's response to woman's bleeding from C-section wound criticised
2
Spurred by West Coast 'wake-up call', Govt launches investigation into risks of older landfills
3
Person dead after car crashes into container on construction site in South Auckland
4
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
5
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:32

Māori health agency accuses UK company's 'Haka Legend' vaping kit of brand theft, exploitation

Suspicious, 'very dangerous' scrub fire under power lines in Lower Hutt extinguished

Large slip closes section of central North Island's State Highway 32 for two weeks

Australia sees Māori language school pop up in the outback, as te reo crosses the ditch