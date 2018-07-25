 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Spreading hope' - Palmerston North woman learning to walk again after diving accident an inspiration to able-bodied people

Sam Wallace
Breakfast Weather Presenter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Wallace

Marina Theron suffered a diving accident and was told she'd never walk again.

"About four and a half years ago, she had a terrible accident when diving into a swimming pool," says her brother Jacobus Theron.

The 19-year-old from Palmerston North remembers the day of the accident, saying "I hit the bottom and it just went black".

She suffered a C5 spinal cord injury in her neck and "couldn’t feel anything from the neck down".

Although doctors were near to declaring Marina would not walk again, she had other plans.

"Ten weeks after her injury she started having little flickers in her muscles and in her legs," her brother says.

"Her dream was to walk again and gain as much independence and functionality as possible."

Nearly five years on, Marina continues to be in recovery care but can now move her arms, legs and walk with the help of a supporting frame.

Her determination has seen her achieve physical goals no one thought was possible and inspired able-bodied people along the way.

Being the recipient of the ASB Good as Gold award this week, Marina says the $10,000 can now help her go to Australia to continue with rehabilitation.

"I’d like to take some steps unsupported and eventually help some people do the same. I want to show people you don’t have to give up just because something bad happens," she says.

She has also started a blog to continue to inspire others.

"We are proud of our daughter for the attitude she has taken this with, the courage, the hope she’s spreading and the impact she has on other people lives as well," says her parents Koos and Agnita Theron.

Marina Theron's attitude to life is that there's always something to be thankful for. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Wallace
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack.

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
2

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
3

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
4

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
5

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:31
On Monday Jeff Angell's relation was pulled over and arrested in Whakatane, her five children were also in the car.

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Woman rescued after getting stuck in cat flap at Waikato property
Some of the more than 13,000 booties knitted for the display at Parliament today.

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament
01:40
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are wanting to inspire others.

Survivors of Florida school mass shooting meet with Kiwi peers in Christchurch
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:31
On Monday Jeff Angell's relation was pulled over and arrested in Whakatane, her five children were also in the car.

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament