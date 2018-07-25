'Spreading hope' - Palmerston North woman learning to walk again after diving accident an inspiration to able-bodied people

Marina Theron suffered a diving accident and was told she'd never walk again.

"About four and a half years ago, she had a terrible accident when diving into a swimming pool," says her brother Jacobus Theron.

The 19-year-old from Palmerston North remembers the day of the accident, saying "I hit the bottom and it just went black".

She suffered a C5 spinal cord injury in her neck and "couldn’t feel anything from the neck down".

Although doctors were near to declaring Marina would not walk again, she had other plans.

"Ten weeks after her injury she started having little flickers in her muscles and in her legs," her brother says.

"Her dream was to walk again and gain as much independence and functionality as possible."

Nearly five years on, Marina continues to be in recovery care but can now move her arms, legs and walk with the help of a supporting frame.

Her determination has seen her achieve physical goals no one thought was possible and inspired able-bodied people along the way.

Being the recipient of the ASB Good as Gold award this week, Marina says the $10,000 can now help her go to Australia to continue with rehabilitation.

"I’d like to take some steps unsupported and eventually help some people do the same. I want to show people you don’t have to give up just because something bad happens," she says.

She has also started a blog to continue to inspire others.