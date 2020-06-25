'Spray and walk away' - Peters references old advert when asking for evidence of homeless man sneaking into quarantine

Winston Peters referenced an "old moss ad" when asking National's Michael Woodhouse for evidence to back up his claim a homeless man snuck into managed isolation for a free stay recently.

The NZ First leader used the "I spray and walk away" line made famous in an advert from 2007 for Spray and Walk Away moss and mould remover.

His comments in Parliament's question time come after National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse last week said a homeless man had managed to bluff his way into a five-star hotel for a 14 day Covid-19 quarantine stay.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield labelled the claim an "urban myth", with the Government saying it has checked CCTV and other records, finding no evidence to back it up.

In the House today, Mr Peters brought the matter up, asking Mr Woodhouse for evidence.

"The reality is a serious allegation was made to create suspicion and concern in the public mind.

"We are all waiting in this country - all five million of us - to know the facts behind that allegation, Mr Woodhouse when are we going to hear it?" Mr Peters said.

Mr Woodhouse then asked Mr Peters, who was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, a question of his own.

"Will she commit to telling the New Zealand public if and when the investigations being led by Dr Megan Woods reveals the veracity of the claim?"

Mr Peters then reached into the Kiwi ad archives for his response.

"Most definitely, but this is how the real world works when an allegation is made, especially from someone who is educated and a member of Parliament and a former minister, you expect that member to back it up.

"You don’t want the old fungus or moss ad that used to go like this, I just spray and walk away, spray and walk away won’t do Mr Woodhouse."

Mr Woodhouse has previously said his source on the claim is reliable.