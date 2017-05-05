 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'Sports rights aren't cheap' - Sky terminates daily and weekly Fan Pass, hikes price for monthly pass

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sky Television has unexpectedly terminated its daily and weekly Fan Pass sports service, which allows customers to watch Sky Sports online without being a Sky TV subscriber. 

Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their Europa semi-final match.

Source: SKY

Monthly online passes are still available, but the price has been hiked from $59.00 per month to $99.99 from May 24. 

A six-month Fan Pass could be bought for $329.99.

The Fan Pass allows customers to stream live sport, with online access to Sky Sport channels 1-4 and highlights, but without subscribing to Sky TV. 

The company said the daily and weekly options were not making enough money.

In an email to customers, Sky said, "Sports rights aren't cheap and it's just not stacking up for us as much as we've tried to make it work."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

2

Men flee Whangarei liquor store with bottles of ...non-alcoholic wine

01:06
3
Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:37
5

Watch: 'My brain lining, my eye sockets, my nasal passages, my sinuses, my jaw, my gum, my spinal fluid...': Brave cancer teen Jake Bailey opens up on just how sick he was

01:06
Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ