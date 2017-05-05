'Sports rights aren't cheap' - Sky terminates daily and weekly Fan Pass, hikes price for monthly pass

Sky Television has unexpectedly terminated its daily and weekly Fan Pass sports service, which allows customers to watch Sky Sports online without being a Sky TV subscriber.

Source: SKY

Monthly online passes are still available, but the price has been hiked from $59.00 per month to $99.99 from May 24.

A six-month Fan Pass could be bought for $329.99.

The Fan Pass allows customers to stream live sport, with online access to Sky Sport channels 1-4 and highlights, but without subscribing to Sky TV.

The company said the daily and weekly options were not making enough money.