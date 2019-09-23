Sports banks provide young Wellington players with gear they otherwise can't afford

New Zealand has seen food banks, now there are sports banks, a new initiative to tackle inequality that has kicked off in Wellington.

Young players will be able to access gear they couldn't otherwise afford, with major sports organisations on board.

Sports equipment, like hockey sticks for example, is a luxury some kids can't afford, leaving them on the sidelines.

Research by the Wellington City Mission shows not even five per cent of children in low decile schools belong to a sports club.

Yet nearly 60 per cent of those in high decile schools do.

"We want to make sure that every kid has the same opportunity," said Wellington Mayor Justin Lester.

Ray Tuffin of Wellington City Mission said to start with, they're giving out cards to all the social workers, youth workers, tenancy advisors, "and anyone that comes in contact in supporting families and children".

"And that card will be issued to them to then go to a local sports bank and pick whatever they require."

The first of 14 sports banks has opened in Kilbirnie, across the road from Saint Patrick's College.

The school believes the initiative will be of huge benefit, "especially some of the sports that do require quite a bit of gear," said Mike L'estrange, St Patrick's PE teacher.

"And the accessibility to that gear is quite often a barrier to them playing because their parents simply can't afford to buy them that gear."

The sports gear is being donated by a variety of organisations including Wellington Cricket, Wellington Rugby and the Phoenix, and also Wellington residents.

"I've got rugby balls and squash gear, my wife's got hockey gear. We don't use it anymore, it's sitting in the garage so that's the kind of donations we're after," Mr Tuffin said.