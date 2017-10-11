Sporting legend Dame Valerie Adams opens up on agony she went through to conceive

Olympic gold medalist Dame Valerie Adams has spoken about her "horrible" experience trying to get pregnant.

Dame Valerie Adams welcomes daughter Kimoana into the world Source: Twitter/Dame Valerie Adams

The athlete told Woman's Day her and her husband Gabriel Price began trying to conceive "almost immediately" after the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"Nothing happened as planned."

She said following an unsuccessful course of fertility-enhancing tablets, the couple decided on in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Ms Adams describes it as "the worst experience ever."

"All we could do was cry."

Ms Adams found out she suffers from endometriosis and was prescribed a different course of treatment, resulting in a successful IVF.

Dame Valerie Adams' daughter, Kimoana Josephine, is bathed by one of her grandmothers. Source: Valerie Adams / Instagram

"I took about eight pregnancy tests and they were all positive," she said.

"I just loved seeing the double lines over and over again."