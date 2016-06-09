Sport the sticking point as Sky's proposed merger with Vodafone rejected

The Commerce Commission has declined the multi-billion dollar merger of Vodafone and Sky TV, with the issue of the pay television network's control of major sports rights the major sticking point.

Commerce Commission chair Mark Berry says the Commission had not been able to exclude the real chance that the merger would substantially lessen competition.

He says the proposed merger would have created a strong vertically integrated pay television and full service communications provider in New Zealand owning all premium sports content.

Dr Berry says the Commerce Commission acknowledges that this could result in more attractive offers for Sky combined with broadband and/or mobile being available to customers in the immediate future.

However, he says they have to take into account the impact of a merger over time and uncertainty as to how this dynamic market will evolve is relevant to their assessment.

Mr Berry says to clear the merger the Commission would need to be satisfied that the merger was unlikely to substantially lesson competition in any relevant market.

He says the evidence before the Commission suggest that the potential popularity of the merged entities offers could result in competitors losing customers or failing to achieve scale to the point that they would reduce investment or innovation in broadband and mobile markets in the future.

Under the deal, Sky TV would have bought Vodafone New Zealand for $3.4 billion in cash and shares, leaving Vodafone Europe with a 51 per cent stake in Sky.

The merged entity would have been controlled by Vodafone Group.

Yesterday, the High Court in Auckland granted a legal stay preventing any merger from happening immediately.

The likes of Spark, 2 Degrees and Internet New Zealand argued the proposed new company would have too much market power.