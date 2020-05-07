TODAY |

Sport New Zealand announces $25m package for clubs and regional organisations

Source:  1 NEWS

Sport New Zealand has announced a short term relief package of $25 million aimed to help all levels of sport and recreation.

Sport New Zealand CEO Peter Miskimmin says the relief is about helping clubs and associations with financial strains right now. Source: Breakfast

The package comes after last month's support package for Sport New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand, with a focus on providing relief for local and regional sport and recreation organisations. The funds will be provided through a $15 million community resilience fund.

The funds will be made available from next Monday, and will be administered through the 14 regional sporting trusts across New Zealand.

Eligible sports clubs can apply for a maximum of $1000, while regional bodies can apply for up to $40,000.

In a release this morning, Sport New Zealand CEO Peter Miskimmin spoke of the need to keep local sporting bodies afloat due to their significance within their own communities.

"Play, active recreation and sport have a key role in maintaining individual health and wellbeing, bringing our communities together and keeping these communities strong," Mr Miskimmin said.

"It is vital that organisations at all levels of our sector remain viable and are there when play, active recreation and sport can fully resume, and we believe we have structured this relief package in a way that will maximise its benefit at all levels of the sector for the greatest possible good.

"Clubs and regional organisations are the heartbeat of our sector but have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19, particularly through the loss of Class 4 gaming revenue and membership fees.

"They need support now more than ever."

Elsewhere, a $6 million partner support fund will help Sport NZ and HPSNZ maintain critical roles under threat due to Covid-19. Another $1 million will go towards protecting national organisations that do not currently receive Sport NZ funding.

A physical activity fund of $3 million will be used to promote recreation and sport opportunities to those who most need it, including people who are disabled, less active or live in high deprivation areas.


 

