SPOILER ALERT: 'No one saw it coming' - after blindside double elimination, both return to Survivor for redemption battle

Survivor NZ, with host Matt Chisholm, has debuted on TVNZ 2 tonight, with one contestant already gone, after a shock elimination.

Hannah and Dee were voted out in tribal council on the first night… until they returned to battle for a shot at redemption.
Set in Nicaragua over 40 days, the reality show features 16 Kiwi contestants battling nature and each other for the $100k "sole survivor" winners prize.

In tonight's episode it was self-confessed "superfan" Dee who's fight on Survivor NZ was cut short as she was sent home in a shock elimination.

At the beginning of the episode the 16 contestants were separated into two tribes, Hermosa and Mogoton, but it wasn't long before Chisholm blindsided contestants with news of a double elimination. 

After mere hours in Nicaragua, the newly acquainted tribes competed in their first challenge, with Izzy from Mogoton Tribe deciding to play dirty.

At Tribal Council, Hannah from Mogoton and Dee from Hermosa were voted out…Until they returned the next day to battle for the right to keep playing the game as the first contestant to head to Redemption Island.

"No one saw it coming," said one of the contestants, after Chisholm announced Redemption Island to the contestants. 

It will offer an opportunity for Survivors to duel their way back into the competition after being voted out.

Kindergarten teacher, Hannah managed to beat Survivor "superfan" Dee in the duel, and heads Redemption Island to continue the game in exile. 

Survivor NZ airs again tomorrow at 7.30pm and thereafter each Sunday (from 7pm) and Monday (from 7.30pm).

Watch the full episode of Survivor NZ OnDemand here.
 

01:50
Shay told TVNZ’s Breakfast programme this morning the contestants on the show are not "you’re everyday Kiwis".

‘It was a struggle, it was hard’ – Survivor NZ contestant opens up about living on Nicaragua
00:36
A Central District Police officer hit's all the right notes in a new Easter road safety video posted to Facebook.

Cop who starred in Easter road safety video that went viral revealed as Survivor New Zealand contestant
01:00
As we count down to next month’s premiere on TVNZ 2, more contestants have been revealed.

Details of eight more Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed

