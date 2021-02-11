Splore Festival postponed as Auckland moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 2

Splore Festival has been postponed for one month, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced Auckland's alert levels will move from Level 3, down to Level 2.

Source: Breakfast

The music festival will now be held on March 26 to 28.

"The current uncertainty makes it too risky to proceed with pack-in this weekend and to hold Splore Festival on the original date of 26 to 28 February," organisers said in a statement.

"Complying with the public health guidelines and keeping the audience and staff safe is of utmost importance."

The event will be held at the same venue - Auckland's Tāpapakanga Regional Park.

"Our apologies to anyone who is disadvantaged by this change. We want our community to be able to celebrate Splore safely while giving everybody involved as much certainty as we can," festival director John Minty said.

"We want the Splore audience and all our stakeholders to be safe. It will largely be the same festival at our beautiful coastal location and we welcome all our Splore ticket holders to attend on the new date."

Anyone with tickets will be contacted in coming days, and will get the choice to accept the new dates or get a refund.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Level 2 at 11.59pm on Sunday.

It came after three members of a South Auckland family were confirmed with the new, more transmissible variant of the virus at the weekend.