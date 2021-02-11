Splore Festival goes carbon neutral while asking attendees to follow suit

One of the country's biggest music festivals is making the pledge to go carbon neutral while urging attendees to do the same.

It's not the first time that the Splore Festival has made pioneering strives towards sutainability, having already become zero waste and winning awards for its eco-friendly initiatives.

Based out at Tāpapakanga Regional Park just out from Orere Point in South Auckland, the festival kicks off later this month on 26 February.

