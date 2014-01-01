Spike in thefts from boats moored in Bay of Plenty alarm police

Police say items being stolen from boats parked outside homes has been keeping them busy lately, but simple precautions can prevent it from happening.



"The majority of these offences are preventable if owners take the time to secure items such as life jackets, fishing, safety and electronic equipment," says Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes.



"These items are valuable and are left lying inside boats that are often insecure or have easy access."



He said parking boats in garages or installing alarms or good lighting can deter thieves, as well as keeping valuables out of the boat when it is not being used.