Spike in police shootings 'far too common': Police union boss

A sudden rise in shootings over a short period of time has prompted concern by the Police Association, stating it's a "dangerous mix" of incidents at fault.

This afternoon's shooting in Penrose, which injured two people joins a "concerning" list of events after a man was killed by police during a Hamilton shooting last night and another officer was shot last weekend.

"These are becoming everyday events right across New Zealand, firearms and criminals. We also have the mix of mental health that is coming into these things as well," Association President Chris Cahill told 1 NEWS.

"It's far too common and what our members are telling us is that the risk is growing daily."

Cahill said some of their members are choosing to wear their ballistic body armour more frequently rather than just when a threat presents itself.

"It also is highlighted by their families, the concerns they have seeing their parents, their husband, their wife go to work. The risk they face has an impact right across the police family."

There's also concerned this heightened risk for officers may discourage new recruits from joining the force in the future.

"I think it will certainly put parents off wanting their children in the force. That's why we are working closely with police to try and find some solutions.

"There needs to be some strong conversations around how we deploy police and what expertise is available."

Bringing more highly-trained officers on to the frontline that are experienced with firearms is one solution that Cahill is in support of, while also looking at how they can make officers feel safer day to day.

"More of those being available on the frontline is something that needs to be looked at more strongly now."

While the Police Association is still waiting on the results from their latest survey on whether officers want to bare arms, Cahill is confident more will be on board.

"We certainly know two years ago it was 66 per cent, I have no doubt that has gone up and certainly for frontline it will be high up again.