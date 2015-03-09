 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Spike in forklift related workplace deaths

share

Source:

NZN

Businesses need to be more aware of risks, after a spike in forklift related workplace deaths since the start of May, WorkSafe says.

Forklift

There have been seven workplace deaths in seven weeks, but WorkSafe says this is not a unique issue to New Zealand.

"Recent data on critical risks from Australia and the USA points to issues around mobile plant as significant injury creators.

"Forklifts are a known risk - they've been killing and maiming people for many years, yet there is little evidence the risk they pose is being identified, let alone appropriately managed," WorkSafe chief executive Nicole Rosie says.

Businesses using forklifts should have them high on their critical risk list and appropriate controls should be put in place.

"Businesses must check that their controls are working."

Workers also need to be involved in the risk analysis as they need to be able to identify risks the most, Ms Rosie says.

Worksafe are finding workers aren't excluded from areas where forklifts are operating, unstable loads and poor maintenance during site inspections.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The 26-year old landed the trick at his Palmerston North-based compound.

Video: Kiwi freestyle motocross rider Levi Sherwood nails world first No Hander Double Backflip

00:31
2
McGregor is getting into tip-top shape ahead of the huge bout.

'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

00:17
3
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:20
4
Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.

Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

02:56
5
The Lion Tamers have devoted themselves to following the tour but lacked tickets to the final Test.

Committed campervan convoy Kiwi rugby fans surprised with Test tickets from All Black legend Frank Bunce

02:28
The former Labour MP will stand for Winston Peters' party in the Whangarei electorate.

NZ First's Shane Jones has 'ability to be New Zealand's Donald Trump' - political commentator

Labelled "bombastic' and "eccentric", Jones is running for New Zealand First this election and political commentators are expecting drama.

01:39
Mike Thorpe spoke with Andy who hopes someone in Auckland has found the flag.

Allow extra time for travelling in Wellington this weekend, council says, as thousands of Lions fans converge on the capital

Tens of thousands of visiting fans are expected in the city for the second All Blacks vs Lions Test.

00:17
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ