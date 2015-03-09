Businesses need to be more aware of risks, after a spike in forklift related workplace deaths since the start of May, WorkSafe says.

Forklift

There have been seven workplace deaths in seven weeks, but WorkSafe says this is not a unique issue to New Zealand.

"Recent data on critical risks from Australia and the USA points to issues around mobile plant as significant injury creators.

"Forklifts are a known risk - they've been killing and maiming people for many years, yet there is little evidence the risk they pose is being identified, let alone appropriately managed," WorkSafe chief executive Nicole Rosie says.

Businesses using forklifts should have them high on their critical risk list and appropriate controls should be put in place.

"Businesses must check that their controls are working."

Workers also need to be involved in the risk analysis as they need to be able to identify risks the most, Ms Rosie says.