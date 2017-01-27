 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Spike in assaults on ambulance staff compromises their ability to protect public - St John

share

Source:

1 NEWS

More than twice the number of ambulance workers were assaulted on the job last December compared with December 2015, despite a social media campaign aimed at curbing the violence.

St John staff go to incidents to help people, but some members of the public then attack them, as Breakfast hears. The image for this clip is from a re-enactment, which was used in a St John awareness campaign.
Source: Breakfast

Eleven ambulance staff were hospitalised and required time off work after being assaulted last month compared with five in December 2015.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast today, St John chief executive Peter Bradley says half of all assaults on ambulance staff are alcohol fuelled.

"The type of incidents – drugs, alcohol, fights, domestic violence, you'd expect to see an increase in December," Mr Bradley said.

"Ambulance staff can't protect the public if they have to protect themselves."

Despite the increase in assaults Mr Bradley is pleased with the response to the social media campaign, launched on December 15.

"We've had a fantastic response to our social media campaign. Over half a million people have watched [it]."

The video can be watched below

Paramedics talk about their experiences as actors recreate a disturbing assault on an officer trying to help a patient on the ground.
Source: St John

Related

Health

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:24
4
Officers found the vehicle abandoned and damaged in Meremere in Waikato last night.

Police car stolen during breath test and set alight

08:05
5
The National MP reflects on what she has been through in her battle with breast cancer.

Nikki Kaye: 'Cancer is terrible, however there's real beauty that can come out of staring down death'


02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ