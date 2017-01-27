Spike in assaults on ambulance staff compromises their ability to protect public - St John

More than twice the number of ambulance workers were assaulted on the job last December compared with December 2015, despite a social media campaign aimed at curbing the violence.

Eleven ambulance staff were hospitalised and required time off work after being assaulted last month compared with five in December 2015.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast today, St John chief executive Peter Bradley says half of all assaults on ambulance staff are alcohol fuelled.

"The type of incidents – drugs, alcohol, fights, domestic violence, you'd expect to see an increase in December," Mr Bradley said.

"Ambulance staff can't protect the public if they have to protect themselves."

Despite the increase in assaults Mr Bradley is pleased with the response to the social media campaign, launched on December 15.

"We've had a fantastic response to our social media campaign. Over half a million people have watched [it]."